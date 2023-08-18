Firefighting planes fly through Tenerife wildfire as blaze burns on island

Footage recorded inside a plane cockpit shows firefighters tackling a wildfire burning in Tenerife on Thursday, 17 August.

Authorities evacuated more 3,000 people after the blaze broke out in a mountainous national park amid hot and dry weather.

According to Fernando Clavijo, leader of the Canary Islands, the wildfire is the most complex the islands have faced in the last 40 years.

Temperatures are expected to rise on the island over the weekend and a change in winds could push the fire westwards from northeastern Tenerife.