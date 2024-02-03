Floating sauna saves Tesla passengers who fell into Oslo fjord

Two motorists and their Tesla floating in a near-freezing fjord were saved by floating sauna users in Norway on Thursday, 1 February.

The electric car was half submerged in the water in Oslo when sauna skipper Nicholay Nordahl's guests noticed the people in distress.

Within minutes, the two passengers were warming up in the sauna after being pulled aboard by Mr Nordhal and his guests.

The cause of the car ending up in the fjord was not confirmed but no one else was believed to be in the water, Oslo police said.