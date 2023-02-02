Planes de-iced at Dallas airport as temperatures plummet in Texas

A cold snap in Texas has seen hundreds of flights cancelled as runways at Dallas Fort Worth airport were covered in snow and ice.

Footage shows crews attempting to de-ice an American Airlines plane as another one passes by on the ground.

At least 550 flights were cancelled at Dallas Fort Worth on Wednesday, according to SWNS.

Away from travel, wintry conditions have left much of the state dealing with the fallout of the unusually low temperatures and 340,000 households have been left without power.

