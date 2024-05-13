American fugitive arrested in Thailand after fleeing 25-year jail term

Watch the moment an American fugitive allegedly wanted for human trafficking was arrested in Thailand.

Selva Delano Mudaliar, 37, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a court in Oregon over various crimes including abduction, sex trafficking and violence.

However, he fled to Thailand while out on parole.

The Royal Thai Police, acting on a request from the FBI, tracked down Mudaliar’s whereabouts in Bangkok, where he was arrested on Friday 3 May.

According to officers, he had lived in Thailand for more than three months “frequently changing hotels and apartments”.

Mudaliar is now facing extradition to the US.