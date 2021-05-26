This is the incredibly rare moment a pair of Risso’s dolphins are seen playfully bow-riding a yacht off the British coast. The creatures with blunt heads and scarred skin are well-known for their playful behaviour near the surface, but are rarely seen alongside boats like this.

The video was captured by Rebecca Campbell, who was out sailing her yacht with her husband off the coast of Lizard in Cornwall. “You usually get them in deeper water – I’d never seen them before, I had no idea what they were,” Campbell said when talking about first encountering the creatures.