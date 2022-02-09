Therese Coffey shuts down ‘speculation’ she would resign

The work and pensions secretary has denied that she has “one foot out of the door” as MPs critised her failure to answer questions about the work of her department.

During an evidence session with the Work and Pensions Committee, Therese Coffey was questioned by Labour MP Neil Coyle about “a rumour” that she was preparing to resign.

The minister hit back by calling suggestions she was considering quitting “ridiculous”, adding that she could bring up “other stuff that happened downstairs”.

