Tim Dillon has condemned Donald Trump’s takeover of Washington DC, saying it is “everything Alex Jones [a prominent conspiracy theorist] has warned us about”.

Speaking on his podcast The Tim Dillon Show on Saturday (16 August), the 40-year-old said the deployment of the National Guard in the capital should “scare everybody”, and that “if this doesn't scare you, you're nuts”.

“This is everything Alex Jones always talked about. Military in the street, the FEMA camp, the tech company that monitors everything, the surveillance. This is all of that.”

Last week, the US president ordered the National Guard into DC and seized control of the “lawless” city’s police force for 30 days, in a move to “rescue our nation’s capital from crime”.