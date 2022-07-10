Tom Tugendhat says we need ‘clean start’ after launching leadership bid

Tom Tugendhat says he is "committed" to a "clean start" for the United Kingdom and the Conservative Party after he launched his leadership bid to become the next Tory leader.

"I think Boris Johnson delivered many things for this country, but what we know need is a clean start because the government and the Conservative party to return to the service of the people and to have that clean start that we all know is needed," the Tory backbencher told Sophie Ridge on Sunday.

The prime minister-hopeful also revealed the naughtiest thing he’s ever done.

