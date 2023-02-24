Eurostar passengers offered tips on where to buy tomatoes as UK faces shortages

Passengers travelling on the Eurostar have been offered tips on where to buy tomatoes in Paris.

Footage shared on Twitter by Justin, a Eurostar train manager, shows a screen in one of the carriages informing passengers: “Need tomatoes in Paris? Speak to the crew for tips on where to buy them.”

It comes as the UK is faces a shortage after spiking energy prices and poor weather in Europe and Africa.

Asda has limited customers to three tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries each.

