Tourists flee as tornado hits Italian beach, sending parasols flying

Tourists fled an Italian beach after a tornado sent parasols and beach towels flying through the air in Maccarese, north of Rome.

Video posted to Facebook by Fregene Beach shows umbrellas and beach items swept into the air as panicked beachgoers sprinted for safety.

Locals and tourists clutched their belongings as winds ripped parasols from the ground.

“Impressive spectacle today: umbrellas flapping and strong winds on the beach,” Fregene Beach wrote on Sunday (3 August).

“Fortunately, it seems no one was hurt, but what an incredible scene!”