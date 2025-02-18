‘I was upside down’: Toronto plane crash survivor recalls moment Delta plane flipped

A passenger involved in the Toronto plane crash has described what he saw while onboard the Delta flight that flipped at Canada’s Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 17.

John Nelson noticed gusty winds and heavy snow on the runway as the plane made its approach.

“When we hit, it was just a super hard, it hit the ground, and the plane went sideways,” Nelson said, adding that he saw "a big fireball" on the left side of the plane.

Nelson and his seatmate found themselves hanging upside down when the plane came to a stop. They unbuckled their seatbelts and landed on the ceiling of the aircraft.

Among the 18 people transported to area hospitals with injuries was one child.