Tory MP Chris Philp sports black eye during live TV interview

Conservative MP Chris Philp sported a black eye during a live interview on breakfast television today (5 December).

The shadow home secretary was quizzed on how he suffered his injury by Sky News presenter Kay Burley.

Mr Philp explained: “I was playing football in Croydon and got punched in the face by a member of my own team, but it was an accident

“I was trying to clear a ball from the goal-line and the goalkeeper went for it and his attempt to punch the ball away landed a punch in my eye.”