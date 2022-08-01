The outcome of the Tory leadership race is unclear due to a lot of “undecided” voters, a Conservative member of the House of Lords has said.

Lord Robert Hayward told Sky News that the contest was close between foreign secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

“Measuring the views of Tory membership is pretty difficult... we’ve seen in the different opinion polls... showing it neck and neck... with this large number of undecideds,” Lord Hayward said.

The candidates will next debate each other on Sky News on 4 August at 8pm.

