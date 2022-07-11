Kent MP Rehman Chishti has entered the Conservative Party leadership race, sharing his “vision” for a “fresh start” as prime minister.

The representative for Gillingham and Rainham - who has been an MP since 2010 - is promising “lower taxes”, “small state” and “big society” as part of his bid.

“I know that the team I have with me, will do everything they possibly can to ensure our citizens get the best start in life and succeed at every level,” Mr Chishti said.

“Our country is a great country because of its great people.”

Sign up for our newsletters.