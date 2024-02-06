A Tory MP has claimed there is a “direct link” between drill music and young people carrying knives.

Nickie Aiken urged the government to look at record labels that produce music “celebrating gang culture”.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, 6 February, the Cities of London and Westminster MP said: “There has got to be a direct link to young people feeling encultured that it’s the right thing to do to carry a knife and perhaps be willing to use it.”

Ms Aiken also pushed the government to “look at more flexible legislation around the words of blades” rather than being specific about particular products.