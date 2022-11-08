Train services were delayed on Tuesday morning (8 November) and a number of platforms and carriages were packed despite RMT cancelling industrial action.

Video from Farnborough station shows queues of people waiting to board the first South Western Railway (SWR) service of the day to London Waterloo at 7:55am.

A crowd can then be seen filing into the Tube at Waterloo.

SWR confirmed on Monday that “first services will be much later than usual and are likely to be very busy,” urging passengers not to travel before 8am.

