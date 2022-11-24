Mick Lynch says train strike talks with transport secretary were ‘positive’

Mick Lynch says his train strike talks with Mark Harper were "positive," but there is still no end in sight to the ongoing industrial action.

"We've got rid of the bellicose nonsense that we used to have from Grant Shapps and his cohort in his era," the RMT boss said.

Mr Lynch said they're "starting to get a dialogue," and the next step is now for the transport secretary to outline his plan for a resolution.

"We want him to set down in writing what he's going to do," he said, adding "warm words" don't mean much.

