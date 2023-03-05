Rail passengers suffer biggest fares rise in 11 years despite poor reliability

Train passengers will be hit by the largest hike in fares for more than a decade on Sunday, despite record poor reliability.

Fares in England and Wales will jump by up to 5.9 per cent on average, adding hundreds of pounds to the cost of many annual season tickets.

Rail minister Huw Merriman said the increase is “well below inflation and delayed”, but Labour described it as “savage” and public transport groups claimed passengers are not getting value for money.

