Moment truck explodes while driving through residential neighbourhood

A truck exploded while driving through a residential neighbourhood just outside Chicago, home security footage shows.

The explosion occurred Saturday morning (24 May) in Addison, Illinois. , damaging four homes. Pieces of the truck can be heard hitting the ground.

"Probably about a block, two-block long debris field of debris from the houses and the truck," Addison Fire Protection District Chief Brock Herion said.

The driver reportedly sustained only minor injuries.

Police believe a propane tank in the truck was leaking before it exploded and that the blast was “accidental.”