Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah has said that continuing to focus on the 2020 election and ousting House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney for refusing to stop criticising Donald Trump is “strategically unwise”.

“When you lose an election, the last thing you should do is look back on the election and repeatedly relitigate it,” Farah told CNN host John Berman.

“This is a Washington fight internally on Capitol Hill that has no bearing on the American public and it’s a shame,” Farah added.