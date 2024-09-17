Watch moment Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh is arrested by police

Police bodycam video released on Monday 16 September showed law enforcement taking into custody the man suspected of firing gunshots near Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s Florida golf course.

Secret Service agents spotted and fired on a gunman in bushes near the property line of the golf course on Sunday, a few hundred yards from where Trump was playing.

The suspect, identified the suspect as Ryan Routh, 58, of Hawaii, left an AK-47-style assault rifle and other items at the scene and fled in a vehicle but was later arrested in Martin County about 50 miles north of the golf club.