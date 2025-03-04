Justin Trudeau hit out at Donald Trump’s "dumb" tariffs on Canada as he announced his own retaliatory tariffs in response on Tuesday, 4 March.

At a press conference in Ottawa, the Canadian prime minister announced 25 percent tariffs on American goods and urged the US president not to persist with his trade war.

In a direct message to Mr Trump, Mr Trudeau said: “It's not in my habit to agree with The Wall Street Journal, but Donald, they point out that even though you’re a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do.

“We two friends fighting is exactly what our opponents around the world want to see."