Trump threatens ‘war’ on Chicago as thousands protest federal crackdown

Thousands of Chicago residents have gathered to march through the city to protest against Donald Trump’s expected Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

Footage shared on Sunday (7 September) shows demonstrators wielding signs saying “ICE out of Chicago now”, as they chanted: “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”

“Chicago is not the narrative that people try and paint it as. And so hearing Trump try and use the city to distract from the issues and problems that everyone around the country is facing that he should be doing something about is really disheartening,” resident Alyssa Simpson told The Associated Press.

On Saturday, Trump appeared to confirm that operations involving immigration agents and National Guard troops would begin imminently. “I love the smell of deportations in the morning… Chicago is about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” he wrote on Truth Social.