Trump accuses Obama of wanting war with Iran in resurfaced clip

Footage of Donald Trump accusing then-president Barack Obama of wanting to start a war with Iran in 2011 has resurfaced after the US president launched strikes on three Iran nuclear sites.

In a video posted in November 2011, Mr Trump said: “Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate.”

Iran has said a “dangerous war” with the US has begun after Mr Trump announced that US warplanes had “obliterated” three nuclear facility sites in Iran on Saturday.

At around 8pm on 21 June, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social that “very successful” strikes had been carried out on the nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.