Trump brings up JFK’s affairs during rambling Rose Garden luncheon speech

Donald Trump brought up John F. Kennedy’s infidelities during a rambling speech to Senate Republicans in the Rose Garden.

The president was discussing the architecture of the White House as he demolishes part of the East Wing to build a 999-person ballroom.

During the lengthy and meandering speech, he touched on the former White House swimming pool, beneath where the press room now stands, which was reportedly where President Kennedy would entertain his mistresses.

“That was the swimming pool where Jackie would say, ‘I hear women inside. Are women inside?’ Trump said. “And the Secret Service said, no ma'am, there's no women inside.”