Watch: Trump’s historic Middle East speech interrupted by Israeli politicians

Donald Trump’s speech to Israel’s Knesset was interrupted by Israeli politicians on Monday, 13 October.

The US president addressed lawmakers after Hamas released all of the 20 living Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

Mr Trump was heckled as he praised US envoy Steve Witkoff for his “tremendous negotiating skills.”

Hadash-Ta’al chairman Ayman Odeh held up a sign before he was removed from the chamber.

Hadash MK Ofer Cassif also tried to hold up a sign and was ejected.

As the members of the Knesset were removed, Mr Trump said: “That was efficient.”