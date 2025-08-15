Trump and Putin shake hands as leaders arrive for historic Alaska summit

This is the historic moment US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as the world leaders arrived in Alaska for crunch Ukraine peace talks.

Trump and Putin touched down in Anchorage on Friday evening (15 August) for their first one-on-on meeting in seven years.

The two world leaders walked along the red carpets rolled out, before having an official greeting on a podium set between Air Force fighter jets.

It was here they shook one another's hand.

Journalists could be heard asking Putin if he had “underestimated” Ukraine’s strength.