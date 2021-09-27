Donald Trump supporters attending a rally in Georgia turned against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Saturday evening, erupting in chants of “Lock him up.”

The crowd responded after the former president inaccurately cited a Fox News report claiming Georgia officials "took $45 million from Zuckerberg to fund election-related activities."

In reality, he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated around $400 million to the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which handed out grants to almost all states to help with election administration.

Regardless, Trump stoked the flames, saying: "Well, they should be looking at that. What is that all about?"