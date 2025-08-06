Donald Trump scolded a crowd for not applauding his comments on his administration's ban on transgender people competing in women's sports.

The US president's “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” executive order was published in February. The order bans transgender women from competing in female sports categories.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has announced it will comply with the executive order.

"That's a big deal... It's amazing the way I don't hear any applause for that when everyone feels it... nobody wants to clap it's crazy," Trump said on Tuesday (5 August).