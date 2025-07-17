White House fails to clear up Trump’s Unabomber story

The White House has failed to provide more details on Donald Trump's claim that his uncle taught the domestic terrorist and mathematician known as the Unabomber.

The president had insisted that Dr John Trump, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, had once taught a “seriously good” student named Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, and recalled having a conversation with his uncle about him.

When told it would have been impossible for Dr Trump to have ever discussed the Unabomber with the now-president, Ms Leavitt told White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg on Thursday (17 July): "I'm a little bit surprised you would ask such a question.

"The president's uncle did in fact teach at MIT. He was a very intelligent professor. The president's very proud of his family."