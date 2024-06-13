Marjorie Taylor Greene says Donald Trump told her to ‘be nice’ to Speaker Johnson

Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed Donald Trump told her to “be nice” to Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson as he addressed Republicans at the US Capitol on Thursday 13 June.

Mr Trump made his first visit since 6 January 2021, when his supporters descended on the building in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

“He came in, talked to the conference, was very honest. He was funny, he was joking around with everyone and he was really sweet to me,” MTG said of the former president after his meeting.

She went on to add that Mr Trump urged her to “be nice” to Speaker Johnson after her failed bid to remove him.