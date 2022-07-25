Liz Truss promises to undo rise in National Insurance if elected

Liz Truss promised she would undo the rise in National Insurance if elected to be the leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister.

Speaking from Stoke-on-Trent, the foreign secretary said: "I understand that people here, people around the county, are struggling with some of the worst cost of living problems that we've had for generations.

"It's hard to pay for fuel, it's hard to to pay for food. I would reverse the increase in National Insurance".

The debate was broadcast on BBC on 25 July.

