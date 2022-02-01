Foreign secretary Liz Truss told MPs that new legislation will be the “toughest sanction regime against Russia we have ever had,” promising retaliation if Russia invades Ukraine.

Speaking to the Commons on Monday, she said: “Today I am setting out readiness to act. We will be laying legislation before the House that will significantly strengthen our hand in dealing with Russia’s aggressive action towards Ukraine.”

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said Labour was united with the government in its condemnation of Russia’s actions, but said ‘there is much, much more to do’.

