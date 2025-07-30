Hawaii governor urges residents to stay home as Tsunami warning issued

Hawaii governor Josh Green has declared a state of emergency as a tsunami warning was issued following a powerful undersea earthquake in the Pacific Ocean.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) ordered evacuations on Wednesday (29 July) for residents in tsunami evacuation zones.

“If you are in a coastal area, move inland and to higher ground immediately. Do not wait,” Governor Green said during a televised briefing, urging the public to take the threat seriously.

The National Weather Service warned that tsunami waves could arrive in Hawaii as early as 7.10pm local time.

An 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.