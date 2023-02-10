A British father has recalled the “horrible” moment he watched footage of the Turkey earthquake hit through his baby monitor.

Lemi Sanli was in Istanbul while his wife and newborn daughter were in Adana, close to the epicentre of the quake.

The family were on holiday in Turkey when the tremors hit and Mr Sanli told The Independent of the devastation he felt being away from his loved ones.

“As a father, you want to protect your family as much as you can,” he said.

Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here.