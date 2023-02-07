A father tightly hugged his young daughter after rescuers dug her out from underneath the rubble of a building after an earthquake struck Syria.

At least 5,000 people have died in Syria and Turkey after two earthquakes occurred on Monday, 6 February.

Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and tens of thousands of people were injured or displaced in several cities.

Heartwarming footage shows the moment the father tells his daughter, Nour, “Dad is here, don’t be scared” as a search team pulls her from the wreckage.

