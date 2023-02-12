Aid delivered to snowy Kahramanmaras after devastating earthquake

Aid has been delivered to residents of Kahramanmaras following this week’s devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The city, which houses around 400,000 people, lies between the epicentre of the 7.8-magnitude quake that struck on Monday, 6 February, and the aftershock.

At least 28,000 people across Syria and Turkey have died, with hundreds of thousands of people left homeless in the middle of winter.

Turkish officials have said that around 80,000 people were in hospital, with more than 1 million in temporary shelters.

