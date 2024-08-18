Residents in Turkey evacuate animals from forest fire-hit areas

Locals in Izmir, Turkey, have been seen ushering local animals out of the area as it continues to be hit by forest fires.

In footage released from the Karsiyaka district, a huge cloud of black smoke could be seen billowing in the distance, as residents carried dogs away from the scene.

While forestry minister, Ibrahim Yumakli, said the fires are “under control” as of Saturday (18 August), this is just one of 69 across the country - with six still active.

3,971 people have been evacuated, and Turkey will remain on high-alert until mid-September.