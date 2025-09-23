Typhoon Ragasa: Your rights if flight or holiday is cancelled due to extreme weather

Typhoon Ragasa is sweeping over Asia causing major disruption.

The Category 5 super typhoon – which has been labelled as “potentially catastrophic” – is currently travelling west towards Hong Kong, Macau and southern China.

Hong Kong's authorities have issued their third-highest typhoon warning and cancelled at least 700 flights, whilst nearby Shenzhen has ordered the evacuation of 400,000 people.

What are your rights if your flight is disrupted? The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder explains all you need to know if you are planning to travel or have been delayed.