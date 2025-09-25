Wall of water smashes through Hong Kong hotel as guests flee Typhoon Ragas in panic

This is the horrifying moment waves from Typhoon Ragasa shatter the glass doors of a luxury hotel in Hong Kong, sending flood water pouring into the building.

Footage from Wednesday (24 September) shows staff at the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel in Hong Kong being swept away as waves from the superstorm breached the lobby.

Ragasa, the most powerful storm recorded this year with peak winds of 270km/h first made landfall on the Philippines on Monday (22 September). It has since travelled across the South China Sea where it battered Hong Kong, Macau and southern China with heavy winds and rain.

At least 17 people have been killed in Taiwan at popular tourist hotspot, and 10 people have been killed in the Philippines, with dozens more missing.