LBC line cuts out during interview with Tory minister about broadband upgrade project

LBC’s phone line ironically cut out during an interview with the digital minister about a new £5 billion project to upgrade broadband.

As presenter Nick Ferrari tried to discuss Notting Hill Carnival with Matt Warman, the line could be heard breaking up before dropping.

“This is handy - you’re the broadband minister and you can’t hear me,” Ferrari says.

“That is sensational - and the picture’s frozen. You’ve got the government banging on about however many billion pounds it is [the broadband upgrade] and he can’t hear me.”

