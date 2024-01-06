Cold weather alert issued as flooding continues to hit homes across UK

Around 250 flood warnings remain in place across England and Wales as the weather continues to disrupt travel and flood homes.

Despite the wet weather passing, the Met Office has now warned on Saturday 6 January that sub-zero temperatures and ice are expected, issuing a yellow cold weather alert for elderly and vulnerable people

The alert will run from 9am on Saturday until midday on Friday 12 January.

The Environment Agency (EA) had 244 flood warnings in place across England on Saturday, down from 300 on Friday.

Data from the EA showed almost every river in England has reached exceptionally high levels, with some reaching record highs.