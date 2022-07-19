Smoke billows from dramatic gorse fire at Welsh beach as UK temperatures soar

Dramatic drone footage captures a large gorse fire at a stunning blue flag beach in Wales, as the UK faces record-breaking temperatures.

Surfer Rou Chater, 46, was out on the water when he spotted smoke billowing from the hill above Newgale beach in Pembrokeshire.

Firefighters closed the road to tackle the flames, which Mr Chater described as “totally out of control”.

Some 40,000sqm of grass was engulfed by previous fires in the same spot in recent days.

