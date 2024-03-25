Home Office launches social media campaign in Vietnam to deter illegal migrants

The Home Office has launched a social media campaign in Vietnam to deter migrants from coming to the UK illegally.

Beginning on Monday 25 March, the campaign will use adverts on Facebook and YouTube to target people in the south-east Asian country who may be considering making illegal journeys to the UK.

An increasing proportion of small boat migrants are Vietnamese and they are one of the top 10 nationalities for migrants crossing the Channel illegally, the Home Office said.

It added that the adverts will “set out the risks of being indebted to and exploited by the people-smuggling gangs who profit from facilitating small boat crossings”.