Martin Lewis explains whether Britons will benefit from inflation lowering

Martin Lewis has explained how the recent slight dip in inflation could affect the public.

On Wednesday, 19 April, the Office for National Statistics revealed that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 10.1 per cent in March from 10.4 per cent in February on the back of lower petrol prices but remained in double figures.

“The fact that it’s come down, and it’s only come down a smidgen, doesn’t mean things will get cheaper,” the MoneySavingExpert founder explained on Good Morning Britain.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.