Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UK

Stargazers marvelled as a partial solar eclipse was visible in parts of the UK on the morning of Tuesday, 25 October.

This footage shows the stunning scene as the moon moved between Earth and the sun.

Around 25 per cent of the sun was blocked in the eclipse, which began in Britain at 10:08am.

The next partial lunar eclipse that will be visible from the UK is due to occur on 29 March, 2025.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.