UK knew about US missile strike on Iran, says Reynolds

Cabinet minister Jonathan Reynolds has said the UK knew the US military strikes against Iran were going to happen, but said the UK was not involved.

US President Donald Trump confirmed late Saturday, June 21, that US military had carried out strikes against three Iranian facilities, Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, despite previous pleas from the UK for de-escalation.

Reynolds, the UK's business and trade secretary told Sky News, “We are not and have not been involved in these attacks... We did know, I can’t tell you when, but we were informed by a key ally, as you might expect, of this action.”