Huge fireball erupts as Russian attack ‘hits oil depot’ in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region

A Russian drone attack struck an oil depot in Ukraine's Chernihiv region on Wednesday morning (October 8), local governor Vyacheslav Chaus said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Footage released on Wednesday (8 October) shows a huge fireball and pillars of black smoke rising into the air as emergency service workers try to tackle the blaze using foam.

Following the attacks, the National Energy Company of Ukraine said that several regions of Ukraine have been left without power.

“The situation is most difficult in the Chernihiv region, where the local power company is forced to implement three simultaneous hourly power cuts. Emergency repair work is ongoing,” the statement said.