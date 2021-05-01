Psaki reacts to reports of Fox News journalist injured in Ukraine

Jen Psaki has responded to reports of Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall being injured in Ukraine.

Anchor John Roberts announced live on air on Monday that the network’s correspondent Mr Hall is in hospital after being hurt in Kyiv.

Speaking of the incident, Ms Psaki said the US and President Joe Biden are "leading the world" in responding to Russia's actions, some of which have "impacted Americans".

However, she did not specify how the White House will respond if more Americans are injured or killed in Ukraine.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.