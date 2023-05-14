Putin didn’t need Brexit to invade Ukraine, Jacob Rees-Mogg insists

Vladimir Putin may have “successfully” invaded Ukraine if the UK was still part of the European Union, Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested.

When asked by Sophy Ridge on Sky News about the benefits of Brexit, the Tory MP cited how the UK was “able to show global leadership” and maintained that Putin would have been successful “if the UK had been bound in by the requirement of sincere cooperation.”

Mr Rees-Mogg’s comments echoed those of Boris Johnson, who has previously said that Brexit allowed the UK to “do things differently” with its assistance to Ukraine.

